Concord University debuts brand new eSports arena

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The eSports scene in the Two Virginias is evolving with the addition of a new venue.

On Saturday, Concord University debuted their very own eSports arena.

Plans for the arena started back in spring.

The venue allows spectators to experience eSports events in person instead of exclusively through online streaming.

The site has room for up to 165 spectators, with concessions available.

Players will now get the chance to experience the thrill of competing on a big stage instead of a virtual one.

Austin Clay, the director of eSports at Concord says “This is our best year yet. We’re going for the championship, we’re going for the rings. This is going to be the start of a great season. This showcase here is showing off what we mean this year.”

The university hosted WVU Tech in the Coalpit Classic on Saturday, playing in a series of four different games.

Concord ended up taking home the gold with wins in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, League of Legends, and Rocket League, with WVU Tech winning in Fortnite.

Concord will be utilizing the arena for all of their eSports competitions going forward.

Regular season play starts the third week of September, with games being held Monday through Friday at 8 pm.

Tickets to the arena are $8 for adults, $3 for anyone under the age of eighteen, and children under the age of five get in free.

