Chuck Mathena Monday: One Night of the Bee Gees

This highly renowned group has thrived on the international music scene longer than any group in pop history, attesting to extraordinary talent and tenacious adaptability. Because of their distinct and blended harmonies, the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb have offered an impossible challenge to those who would pay them homage... until now.

Stayin' Alive, with the vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers’ Gibb live in concert. Stayin' Alive features a vocal trio, backed by studio musicians who wholly capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees. Stayin' Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list. Singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancin, Nights On Broadway, and Stayin Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started A Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody, among other great hits.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. This performance is also graciously sponsored by Hitachi Energy.