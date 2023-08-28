Chuck Mathena Monday: One Night of the Bee Gees

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new season of shows is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton and it is kicking September off in a groovy way with a tribute to the one and only Bee Gees.
Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, Candace Wilson, stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss the upcoming show in the interview above.
The show is Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7 PM and the cost is $20.
Purchase tickets by clicking this link.
Learn more about the Chuck Mathena Center here.
