Chuck Mathena Monday: One Night of the Bee Gees

Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons; adjacent to First Community Bank and across the street from Princeton Senior High School.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new season of shows is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton and it is kicking September off in a groovy way with a tribute to the one and only Bee Gees.

Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, Candace Wilson, stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss the upcoming show in the interview above.

The show is Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7 PM and the cost is $20.

Purchase tickets by clicking this link.

Learn more about the Chuck Mathena Center here.

Full synopsis:

