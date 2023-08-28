Augusta trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell

A weeklong trial for Travis Ryan Brown is underway in Augusta Circuit Court.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Both Brown and Candi Jo Royer are accused of abusing and killing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

During opening arguments Monday, August 28, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin showed the jury photos and videos of a bruised and bloody little girl. Martin also showed jurors Facebook messages that allegedly link Brown to Khaleesi’s death.

Khaleesi was reported missing back in September 2021, though investigators believe she may have died back in January of that year. Child Protected Services was not contacted about her disappearance until that August.

The prosecution says Brown initially told investigators not to know where Khaleesi was, but later changed his story to claim the child had killed herself.

Brown’ attorney, Dana Cormier, claims Khaleesi was abused by Royer, who had custody of the child starting in late 2020.

Khaleesi’s mother, Amanda Arey, was the first person called to testify Monday. She had left Khaleesi in Royer’s custody while she was incarcerated. Arey told the court how difficult it was to learn her child was missing and the search to find her.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony from dozens of people over the next few days.

Royer’s jury trial is scheduled begin October 16.

