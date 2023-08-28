4 troopers hit by car on roadside while investigating a family dispute in Maine

This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state troopers and a trooper trainee late Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Hollis, Maine. The four law enforcement officers were injured but survived; the driver faces charges including aggravated drunken driving.(York County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Aug. 28, 2023
HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — Three state troopers and a trooper-in-training were hit by a car alongside a road while investigating a family dispute, officials said Monday.

The law enforcement officers were conducting interviews outside a residence at the end of a driveway, in a breakdown lane area at an intersection with Route 202, when a vehicle driven by a Westbrook man veered off the road and hit all four of them late Sunday, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Troopers David Lemieux, Jake Mowry and trainee Shane St. Pierre remained at Maine Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries while Trooper Dakota Stewart was treated and released for broken bones in his foot, Moss said.

The driver, Tyler Croston, 24, was charged with aggravated drunken driving, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. He was being held without bond for violating bail conditions, and will appear in court later this week, officials said. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

The crash was being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennebunk Police Department was conducting the crash reconstruction. Investigators are conferring with the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

