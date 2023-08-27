Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor arrested after locking onto construction equipment

The protestor locked onto construction equipment on Saturday morning
The protestor locked onto construction equipment on Saturday morning(Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protested construction work in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

One protestor locked herself to construction equipment near Lafayette, Virginia, where MVP is preparing to go under Bradshaw Creek and Road. After about seven hours of protest, Virginia State Police and Montgomery County sheriff deputies arrested the protestor and charged her with a misdemeanor.

22-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Elliott, 22 of Calif., was charged.

Around 30 people gathered at the site with signs to protest MVP construction.

