More thunderstorms on the way for the start of the work week.

Decreasing cloud cover this afternoon will destabilize the atmosphere, allowing some thunderstorms to form this evening into tonight. A stationary front just off to our southeast will stick around through about Tuesday. This will give us the set up for multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the coming days.

Tonight thunderstorms will continue to fire, though most storms will remain on the weaker side. Low temps will be similar to last night, sitting in the mid 60s. Thunderstorms will be spotty and continue on after sunrise.

Thunderstorms will be off and on tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, the thunderstorm chances will ramp up slightly. We’re looking at mainly overcast conditions, but some peeks of sun are possible. Severe chances are looking low, but any storms that fire on Monday could bring with it some heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding issues, so stay weather aware. Thunderstorm chances will continue on into the overnight hours. High temps will be cool the next few days, sitting in the low 70s.

Some flooding issues are possible as we head into Monday (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday we’re looking at a similar set up, with occasional thunderstorms through the afternoon. By the time the evening rolls around, we should see a cold front moving through the area that will push the moist air out of our region as we head into Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Idalia formed this morning and is currently on track to move up the east coast. The cold front Tuesday night looks to steer it away from our area right now. We are still many days out from any potential impacts, but right now it’s just looking like we’ll see a few showers on Thursday. We’ll of course be keeping a close eye on this system.

Tropical Storm Idalia is moving up the east coast, but right now it might miss us. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.