Local library and Farm Bureau take kids “Down on the Farm”

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A popular event has returned to Tazewell on Saturday but with a new venue. The “Down on the Farm – Trucks and Tractors” event got its start in 2015 when the Tazewell County Public Library partnered with Tazewell County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee to create an event that promoted reading and learning about life on the farm. The event has since grown, and this year, it moved from Main Street to the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. Kids and their families got to enjoy seeing vehicles big and small and animals from sheep to snakes. There was also a photo ID maker, bomb squad robot, free barbeque lunch, and much more. Organizers say the event has grown even bigger this year, with multiple organizations, law enforcement agencies, and more being involved as well.

“It started out as an agricultural literacy program and so it just blossomed. And now were involving so many people from the community...” says Carolyn Neal, Chair for the Tazewell County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

“People who are coming out here today who might not live on a farm, they get a taste of farm life. They’re seeing the big tractors, and they’re learning about where their food comes from, they’re picking out a book about a chicken or farm helpers, so this has been a tremendous event for so many different reasons,” says Lisa Tyson, Youth Services Librarian for the Tazewell County Public Library.

Organizers plan on continuing the event in the coming years. Tyson says to follow the Tazewell County Public Library’s Facebook page to keep up to date on where and when the event will return.

The Tazewell County Library’s next events will be the Monster Bash on October 20th and Comic Con on October 21.

