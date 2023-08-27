Lemonade Festival brings large crowds to downtown Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, Raleigh Street became a hub of activity as people turned out to “Squeeze the day” during this year’s Lemonade Festival. Booths set up at the festival showcased many organizations and small businesses selling crafts, food, and lemonade in a variety of flavors.

The second annual Shriner’s Carnival supplied fun and games for the whole family as well as thrills and chills for people who aren’t afraid of heights or spinning really, really fast. For some of those we spoke to, this was also an opportunity to reconnect with friends some of which traveled from out of state to get here. But they say it was worth the trip.

“Oh, they have to come and try it. It’s unreal, it’s so cool. It’s all the booths and the vendors and lots of lemonade,” says Stevie from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“And we get to see a lot of old friends that we haven’t seen in a long time,” adds Diane, a Bluefield resident.

The festival also coincided with a trolley tour which took people to historic places around the city. Wayne Pelts, a tour guide for the trolley tour says the turnout this year was even better than he expected, with the trolley having to turn away people due to the large crowds.

“Well, you’ve got a Beaver-Graham game, you’ve got this time of year... I mean, for many people, this weekend is homecoming. It’s just an invitation to enjoy what we have or to come back home.”

Some other things at the festival include a lemon pie eating contest, fundraisers, and live music in the Rail Yard’s parking lot.

