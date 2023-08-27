Greenbrier East Lady Spartans win Rumble in the Jungle

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The high school volleyball season started with a bang.

Princeton Senior High School hosted a six-team volleyball tournament including Princeton, Greenbrier East, Pikeview, Bluefield, Independence and Nicholas County. Prior to the tournament, the teams played in pool play to decide the standings. Greenbrier East would claim the No. 1 seed, Princeton was No. 2, Independence was No. 3, Nicholas County was No. 4, Pikeview was No. 5, and Bluefield was No. 6.

In the end, Greenbrier East toppled sectional foe Princeton in three sets(2-1).

