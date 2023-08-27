Bluefield Rams prepping for an explosive season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Rams are coming into 2023 with a lot of aspirations after one of the programs best seasons in 2022.

In 2022 the team finished 8-3, barely missing out on the NAIA playoffs. In the 2023 NAIA preseason poll the Rams garnered 13 votes getting national recognition.

The team is coming back close to full strength with an explosive offense and a defense looking to improve in 2023. QB Nathan Hertisch will lead the offense while the defense is powered through the team’s defensive line.

