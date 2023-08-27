Bluefield Rams prepping for an explosive season

Bluefield University wants to get vengeance after barely missing the 2022 playoffs
Bluefield Rams prepping for an explosive season
By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Rams are coming into 2023 with a lot of aspirations after one of the programs best seasons in 2022.

In 2022 the team finished 8-3, barely missing out on the NAIA playoffs. In the 2023 NAIA preseason poll the Rams garnered 13 votes getting national recognition.

The team is coming back close to full strength with an explosive offense and a defense looking to improve in 2023. QB Nathan Hertisch will lead the offense while the defense is powered through the team’s defensive line.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, August 25th: Part 2
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 2
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 1
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 1
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 3
Football Friday, August 25th: Part 3
Ryan Bayne-Durgan is wanted by Beckley Detectives.
UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured has been captured
Princeton Police Department seeking information on vehicle responsible for property damage
Princeton Police Department seeking information on vehicle responsible for property damage

Latest News

Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions
Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions
Greenbrier East Lady Spartans win Rumble in the Jungle
Greenbrier East Lady Spartans win Rumble in the Jungle
Greenbrier East Lady Spartans win Rumble in the Jungle
Greenbrier East Lady Spartans win Rumble in the Jungle
Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions
Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions