Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions
After giving up a 22 point lead, the Rams make a comeback of their own to win 50-47
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of college football was Saturday and at Mitchell Stadium it started with a bang.
The Bluefield Rams hosted the Florida Memorial Lions in both teams’ first games of the season.
In the first quarter, the Lions would get out to a 14-10 lead, but the Rams would comeback to lead 30-21 at halftime. In the third quarter, the lead got to 43-21, till the Lions came back to get the lead 47-43 with 4:34 left in the game.
However, in the end Nathan Hertisch would run in for a QB scramble with 25.3 seconds left to win 50-47 in a shootout.
