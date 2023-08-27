Bluefield comes back in scoring frenzy against Florida Memorial Lions

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of college football was Saturday and at Mitchell Stadium it started with a bang.

The Bluefield Rams hosted the Florida Memorial Lions in both teams’ first games of the season.

In the first quarter, the Lions would get out to a 14-10 lead, but the Rams would comeback to lead 30-21 at halftime. In the third quarter, the lead got to 43-21, till the Lions came back to get the lead 47-43 with 4:34 left in the game.

However, in the end Nathan Hertisch would run in for a QB scramble with 25.3 seconds left to win 50-47 in a shootout.

