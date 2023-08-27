Bluefield Area Transit and Graham Transit collaborate on passenger safety class

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, the Bluefield Area Transit and the Graham Transit joined forces for the first time to discuss an issue that is important to both transits: wheelchair safety.

John Reeves, the General Manager of the Bluefield Area Transit says they are holding a wheelchair securement refresher class every six months to help their drivers stay up to date on the correct way to secure passengers who use wheelchairs. But when a friend of his who works for Graham Transit found out about the class, they decided to have both transits take the class at the same time, letting their drivers learn together. During the training, they watched instructional videos and even got to put their skills to the test using physical demonstrations.

“To me it shows the community, you know, we’re all willing to work together, come as one to make sure everything is safe and secure,” says Mark Davidson, trainer and driver for Graham Transit.

“Well, it’s all about passenger safety. I know Bluefield Area Transit and I also know Graham Transit puts safety above everything else. So, this is just one way we can ensure that our passengers stay safe,” says Reeves.

Both Davidson and Reeves say they’d like the Bluefield Area Transit and the Graham Transit to collaborate again in the future for other training opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.