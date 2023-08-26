Similar weather again tonight and tomorrow. Chances for storms increase at the start of the work week

This evening will be another muggy night, as we see low pressure hanging out just off to our east. Temps will begin to cool down tonight though, as the low-pressure system moves a cold front along with it. Temps overnight will remain seasonable. A slight chance of a thunderstorm is possible tonight, though they’re going to remain very isolated.

Tonight will be another muggy evening, though the temps will be lower (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is a similar set up, though we have a slightly higher chance for thunderstorms. Overcast conditions in the morning will give way to a chance of rain around lunchtime. By the time the evening rolls around we could see an isolated thunderstorm popping up. High temperatures will be sitting cooler in the mid 70s.

Thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the start of the work week, cooler air will settle in giving us some night highs in the low 70s. We look to remain muggy until about Tuesday, after that we’ll see dewpoints falling to more comfortable levels. Thunderstorms will be rolling in on Monday and Tuesday, but after that we’ll hopefully see some drier weather.

Dew points will remain sticky the next few days (WVVA WEATHER)

