West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection investigating mine spill in Mercer County


WVDEP responds to mine spill
WVDEP responds to mine spill(wvdep)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is investigating a mine spill in Mercer County.

According to a release from the agency, the WVDEP was notified late Thursday evening of a white substance and fish kill in Crane Creek near Rock, WV in Mercer County and mobilized staff to investigate.

“The material was determined to be a dust suppressant and traced back to the Gemini Surface Mine operated by Cornerstone Mining, LLC. WVDEP did observe a fish kill (three) and booms and control devices were installed in the stream to help with containment,” the release said.

“The spill is suspected to have been caused by vandalism, however, the WVDEP is still investigating. The responsible party is currently conducting a clean-up of the material and the area and WVDEP’s Mining Inspection and Enforcement staff are overseeing those operations. A WVDEP fish biologist is also onsite. WVDEP staff will remain onsite through the duration of the clean-up.”

The WVDEP has issued an Imminent Harm Cessation Order and a Single Event Violation under the Water Pollution Control Act to the responsible party. The State Division of Natural Resources has also been notified of the fish kill.

