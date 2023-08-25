UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured has been captured

By Gailyn Markham and Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE Friday, 8:35 p.m.: According to Beckley Police Deputy Chief David Allard, Ryan Bayne-Durgan has been taken into custody in Raleigh as of Friday night.

UPDATE: Ryan Bayne-Durgan, 39, is wanted by detectives following a shooting that took place Thursday night at a residence in the 100 block of Grant Street.

According to Beckley Police Department Chief David Allard, deputies arrived on scene at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. It was then discovered that two male suspects had been involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire.

The gunshots resulted in a resident of the home and an uninvolved bystander that was nearby being injured. Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants Durgan in relation to this incident. The charges he faces for this incident include malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Durgan is described as a black male, 5′11″, and 220 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Thomas Street in Beckley.

Deputy Chief of Police David Allard has confirmed that the Beckley Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Allard says there are few details he can share with WVVA at this time, but did confirm that two people were shot in the 100th Block of Grant Street. He says they both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh County Dispatch reported that two calls reporting a shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, and WVU Tech Police gave an all-clear message at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, after previously asking people to avoid the area of S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave..

As of publish, Beckley Police, the Beckley Fire Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and WVU Tech Police were on-scene investigating.

WVU Tech Police advise people to check emergency.wvutech.edu for further information. WVVA will continue to follow this story, and will provide more details as they become available.

