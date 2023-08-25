TCSO deputies & Richlands PD nab narcotics suspect with help of K-9

".5 grams of meth and some pills were recovered during a traffic stop and the female occupant...
".5 grams of meth and some pills were recovered during a traffic stop and the female occupant had hidden the suspected narcotics on her person."(Tazewell County Sheriff's Office)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with assistance from Richlands Police Department continue to remove drugs and those who make the offenses off the streets.

Authorities confirming between the late evening hours of Thursday, August 24, 2023 and the early morning hours of Friday, August 25, 2023, “.5 grams of meth and some pills were recovered during a traffic stop and the female occupant had hidden the suspected narcotics on her person.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ward conducted the traffic stop which led to the drug bust with assistance from Cpl. Rowe, Sgt. Dupree & K-9 Reni.

