Steamy and a bit stormy today

A line of showers and thunderstorms is moving into our region this morning. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. We should dry up during the late morning/early afternoon hours before some showers and thunderstorms redevelop late this afternoon/evening. Not everyone will see rain/storms today, but any storms that do fire up could be on the strong side with damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like we are in the 90s and even the triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially before midnight. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, we’ll notice partly cloudy skies as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but most of our Saturday should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the 80s for most on Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will approach the region late Sunday and into Monday bringing a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look to top off in the 70s and low 80s on Sunday and most should stay in the 70s on Monday.

We’ll be cooler next week with high temperatures in the 70s. A few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible mid-week, but as of now most look to stay dry. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

