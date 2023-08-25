Princeton Police Department seeking information on vehicle responsible for property damage

By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of vehicle that caused property damage on Tuesday.

Det. S.M. Severt said that between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. a model year 2008-14 black Chevrolet Silverado veered off Park Avenue and hit a cast iron fence belonging to Princeton First United Methodist Church.

Severt said the vehicle then continued through the yard of the church, striking a Boy Scout box trailer as well as a 2021 maroon Jeep Cherokee.

The truck then stopped briefly in the middle of the roadway before continuing northbound on Park Avenue.

Anyone with any information can call the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the non-emergency 911 line at 304-425-8911 at any other time.

