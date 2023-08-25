UPDATE: Richlands apartment complex fire under investigation

Oxford Square Apartments fire
Oxford Square Apartments fire(Melissa Pinson)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Richlands Police Department have released a statement regarding the Oxford Square apartment complex.

They said that the complex caught fire at 10:36 a.m. Fire and rescue responded to the scene and found the building partially engulfed in fire and smoke, but within moments the entire complex was on fire.

Emergency personnel were able to contain the fire to one building.

Chief Ron Holt with RPD told WVVA that seven of the eight apartments were occupied, but they did not know the exact number of residents. At this time, he said that only some residents needed to be transported to the emergency room for smoke inhalation.

Chief Holt said that at this time, they believe there has been no loss of life or serious injury, though first responders are still on the scene sifting through debris.

The Red Cross has been contacted and will be assisting displaced residents at the Richlands Police Department throughout the evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Richlands Police Department.

Oxford Square Apartments caught fire around 11 a.m. in Richlands.

According to Tazewell County dispatch, police and fire departments are still on scene.

There is currently no information about how many live in the complex or if there are any injuries.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

