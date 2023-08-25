Players, fans in the Two Virginias gear up for 2023 Beaver-Graham game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. & BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Both sides of the state line geared-up for the annual Beaver-Graham game on Thursday, showing out in support of their respective teams.

In Bluefield, W.Va., a “Meet the Beavers” parade was held on Raleigh Street in downtown Bluefield in support of the Bluefield Beavers, bringing the community out in-support of their team Thursday evening.

Meanwhile in Bluefield, Va., Graham High School hosted “Meet the G-Men.” The event brought out players from a variety of fall sports at the high school, along with Graham Middle School athletes as well, in-support of the G-Men leading up to Friday’s game.

The big game between the two schools kicks off on Friday -- WVVA will have you covered with the latest.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.