Players, fans in the Two Virginias gear up for 2023 Beaver-Graham game

Graham/Beaver game
Graham/Beaver game(WVVA)
By Taylor Hankins and Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. & BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Both sides of the state line geared-up for the annual Beaver-Graham game on Thursday, showing out in support of their respective teams.

In Bluefield, W.Va., a “Meet the Beavers” parade was held on Raleigh Street in downtown Bluefield in support of the Bluefield Beavers, bringing the community out in-support of their team Thursday evening.

Meanwhile in Bluefield, Va., Graham High School hosted “Meet the G-Men.” The event brought out players from a variety of fall sports at the high school, along with Graham Middle School athletes as well, in-support of the G-Men leading up to Friday’s game.

The big game between the two schools kicks off on Friday -- WVVA will have you covered with the latest.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
crash
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death

Latest News

Beckley shooting leaves two in hospital
Tazewell County Triad
Tazewell’s Triad Golf Classic to start 9 a.m. Friday
White Oak Creek Falls
Mercer County adds new waterfall to tourism arsenal
Interconnected smoke detectors can be heard all around the house.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight - interconnected smoke detectors