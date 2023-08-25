New W.Va. law takes effect impacting teacher discipline in the classroom

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With many students across West Virginia returning to school this week, there is a new law taking effect that impacts the way children are disciplined in the classroom.

The School Discipline bill passed by the legislature and signed by the governor this year empowers teachers to remove disruptive students from the classroom.

According to Del. Jordan Maynor, (R) Raleigh County, in the past, principals and boards had a lot more leeway in these matters. His hope with the new law is to empower teachers to make the call to avoid further disruptions in their classrooms.

“At the end of the day, everything starts and stops with discipline in the classroom. A teacher has to have control of their classroom to do their job effectively. With all of the regulations that are put on them, their jobs are hard enough. We need to empower them to get control of their classroom and to do their job more effectively.”

As for the placement of the removed student, Del. Maynor said the counties will still have a lot of control over the placement of those students, whether they are suspended or moved to an alternate classroom. However, he said that after three consecutive removals over a certain time period, the law calls for school and board discussions to take place regarding a longer-term alternative placement.

Del. Maynor was a sponsor of the legislation, along Mercer County Del. Marty Gearheart.

