Moment @ Noon: The Big Blue, Rams & Mountain Lions help the next generation usher in the new school year

MERCER COUNTY, WV. (WVVA) - The school bells have officially rung for most of the school systems in Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

Several of our area’s local colleges and universities have teamed up to ensure the children start the year on the right foot.

Head Baseball Coach Drew Bailey, providing WVVA this video of his Bluefield State Baseball Players alongside the Bluefield University Rams Cheerleaders literally cheering on the Bluefield Beaver Kits at Bluefield Primary.

And they weren’t the only squad putting pep in students steps as the Mountain Lions of Concord University roared across Mercer County encouraging our students at various schools including Sun Valley Elementary as well.

Thank you to all involved in helping our area children start the year positively.

