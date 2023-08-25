High School Football returns in 2023 with Summers County hosting Pikeview

Bobcats roll through Panthers 47-22 in first football game of the season for the Two Virginias
High School Football returns in 2023 with Summers County hosting Pikeview
By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - High School Football returns to the Two Virginias in 2023 at Summers County High School Thursday as the Summers County Bobcats hosted the Pikeview Panthers. The game is a rivalry game known as “The Battle for the Bluestone”.

It was a close game to start as Summers County took a quick 6-0 lead but Pikeview responded to make it 6-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Summers County took off from there leading 20-6 at halftime and going onto win 47-22.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
crash
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death
Lisa Agosti
Grundy woman charged after foot chase with police
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

High School Football returns in 2023 with Summers County hosting Pikeview
High School Football returns in 2023 with Summers County hosting Pikeview
Game of the Week: Graham vs. Bluefield
Game of the Week: Graham vs. Bluefield
Game of the Week: Graham vs. Bluefield
Game of the Week: Graham vs. Bluefield
Pikeview prepares to pounce in 2023
Pikeview prepares to pounce in 2023