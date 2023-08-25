High School Football returns in 2023 with Summers County hosting Pikeview

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - High School Football returns to the Two Virginias in 2023 at Summers County High School Thursday as the Summers County Bobcats hosted the Pikeview Panthers. The game is a rivalry game known as “The Battle for the Bluestone”.

It was a close game to start as Summers County took a quick 6-0 lead but Pikeview responded to make it 6-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Summers County took off from there leading 20-6 at halftime and going onto win 47-22.

