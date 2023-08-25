Golden Knights get ‘go’ for Mitchell Stadium jump tonight

Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team
Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team(WVVA news)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Golden Knights are a “go” for jumping into Mitchell Stadium tonight just before the Beaver-Graham game.

Harry Moore, who has been coordinating the jump, said the weather had looked sketchy but the latest aviation forecast at 11 a.m. was much better for this evening.

Moore said at least four skydivers will participate and plan to land on the field just at the conclusion of the pre-game National Anthem, about 7:20 p.m.

Weather could still impact the jump but Moore will notify WVVA if there is a change of plans.

He said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson and Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Andrew Hanson, both retired military officers, were instrumental in getting the Golden Knights here.

Moore, who has been a skydiver for 28 years and has made more than 4,000 jumps, said he has known many members of the Golden Knights over the years.

The Golden Knights is the name of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, which was organized in 1959.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
crash
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a...
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says

Latest News

A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication...
Federal judge rules W.Va. can restrict sale of abortion pill
Grundy woman charged after foot chase with police
Grundy woman charged after foot chase with police
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death
Ronceverte Splash Pad closed due to boil water advisory
Ronceverte Splash Pad closed due to boil water advisory