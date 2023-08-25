Federal judge rules W.Va. can restrict sale of abortion pill


BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia can restrict the sale of the abortion pill. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers said the abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice last year takes precedence over the drug’s seal of approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

West Virginia’s move to ban abortions came following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision (1973) that provided nationwide access to abortion.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a matter of health and safety upon which States may appropriately exercise their police power,” Chambers wrote in a decision dismissing most challenges brought against the state by abortion pill manufacturer GenBioPro, Inc.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the ruling in a press release on Thursday night.

“As I have said all along, the new Unborn Child Protection Act is constitutional,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I am pleased the court saw it the way we did.” “While it may not sit well with manufacturers of abortion drugs, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue,” the Attorney General continued. “I will always stand strong for the life of the unborn.”

While the ruling can restrict the drug’s sale, the judge opened the door to a challenge by GenBioPro on West Virginia’s prohibition on telehealth access, saying it is still up to the FDA to decide how the drug can be provided to patients.

West Virginia was among 17 states that ceased access to nearly all abortions last year, including medication abortions.

