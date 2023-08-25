Concord offering cybersecurity degree

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University is now offering a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.

Starting this fall, students can sign up for the program, which will give students a “thorough understanding of the core tenants of cybersecurity; effective program management; prevention and detection of cybersecurity events; defensive architectures; managing responses and mitigations; and designing information systems securely.”

Students will be prepared for careers that include Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Engineer, Security Consultant, Penetration Tester, and Security Operations Center Analyst.

“This is an innovative, in-demand program,” said Lonnie Bowe, assistant director of computer science. “We’re proud and excited to bring it to Southern West Virginia. There has been a growing demand for this from both students, government officials, and the industry. Our caring and dedicated faculty look forward to launching students into new careers for years to come.”

Private companies as well as government agencies, medical facilities and schools all hire in the cybersecurity area and offer high pay.

Concord’s program will feature close interaction among students and their peers, students and instructors, and instruction by full-time faculty.

For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program, please contact Bowe at 304-384-5387 or lbowe@concord.edu.

