Chances remain for some storms this weekend. Temps take a hit

After some thunderstorms this morning, we could be seeing a second wave of stormy weather this evening. This could lead to some storms interrupting some local football games, so if you’re heading out tonight, be prepared with an umbrella and a jacket, as some of the storms could be on the strong side. Luckily the storms this morning kept us cooler through the day, temps look to stay in the mid to low 70s for game time. As we head into the overnight hours we’ll hold onto the chance for a few isolated storms.

Storms are possible the rest of the evening. This could impact a few games tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, we look to see more of the same. An off and on chance of thunderstorms through the day. Our southern counties have a marginal risk for severe weather, so any storms that pop up could be on the stronger side. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to low 80s once again before temps drop on Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night.

Tomorrow is looking to be just as uncertain in regards to the chance of rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a slightly higher chance for some thunderstorms, but temps will be down in the mid to low 70s. thunderstorm chances will continue on into the start of the work week. Cooler temperatures will remain as well, though we look to be on the muggy side for most of next week.

