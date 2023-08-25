Beckley shooting leaves two in hospital

(MGN)
By Gailyn Markham and Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Deputy Chief of Police David Allard has confirmed that the Beckley Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Allard says there are few details he can share with WVVA at this time, but did confirm that two people were shot in the 100th Block of Grant Street. He says they both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh County Dispatch reported that two calls reporting a shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, and WVU Tech Police gave an all-clear message at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, after previously asking people to avoid the area of S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave..

As of publish, Beckley Police, the Beckley Fire Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and WVU Tech Police were on-scene investigating.

WVU Tech Police advise people to check emergency.wvutech.edu for further information. WVVA will continue to follow this story, and will provide more details as they become available.

