Beckley, Lewisburg civil rights leaders honored

Janine Bullock and Beverly White
Janine Bullock and Beverly White(Martin Stuanton)
By Martin Staunton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two women from southern West Virginia joined the ranks of civil rights award winners today.

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White and Beckley City Councilwoman Janine Bullock were among those recognized by the Mountain State’s Human Rights Commission. The ceremony to honor the 2023 recipients was held inside the Cultural Center at the state capital complex this morning.

The annual event, emceed by WVVA’s Martin Staunton, is sponsored by the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.

“There is a nomination process where people from all over the state submit nominations for honorees,” said Tia Welch, Executive Director of the commission. “Those nominations are based on civil rights advocacy work in those communities. Once the submission process is complete, the honorees are selected. I want to congratulate all of the recipients, past, present, and future.”

Nominations can be submitted to the West Virginia Human Rights Commission in Charleston.

Governor Jim justice issued a proclamation declaring August 25, 2023 as West Virginia Civil Rights Day.

White and Bullock received medals and crystal plaques for work they have done to advocate for civil rights in West Virginia. They are among 21 people from across the state who were honored. This is the first time this award ceremony was held in-person since the Covid pandemic and it marked the 20th WV Governor’s Civil Rights Awards Ceremony.

