Appalachian Makers Market helps artisans pursue their passions

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday and Saturday, hundreds will step inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the 58th annual Appalachian Makers Market, but the products here aren’t something you’ll find just anywhere. They’ve been thought of, created and produced by artists across the two Virginias.

President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Michelle Rotellini says this weekend’s event is the perfect opportunity to appreciate craftsmanship.

“It sometimes feels like we went through this whole time period where it was just all about consumerism and all about stuff, and now I feel like it’s more about experiences and, you know, the experience of making something and the experience of appreciating something that someone, you know, handmade.”

For nearly the last six decades, the market has served as a platform for local entrepreneurs. This includes Stephen Hower, owner of “How Sweet It Is” out of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Fairly new to the apiary and honey-making scene, Howe says the market helps boost his small business.

“We’re able to travel a little bit of a distance and it gets our product out there,” he shared. “We are a West Virginia company, so it helps our small business and it broadens our horizons as far as getting our name out there to people in other communities.”

Like Howe, many business owners at this year’s event are hoping to make new connections. Jesse Campbell, however, has a different idea. He’s been making and selling kettle corn at the market for the last 25 years and says he’s most excited to be a part of lasting memories.

“It’s very unique, especially when they’re little bitty tikes...You just missed this little three-year-old, I think, that was here, and he just, ‘Mom! No mom. I want some,’ you know. And he was just all excited about wanting his kettle corn...”

Around 60 makers are set up at the convention center this weekend selling everything from jewelry to soaps, handmade to honey to hand-carved trinkets. While there, you can also check out the Appalachian Treasure Quilt Show, which has entries displayed around the arena.

The Appalachian Makers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and younger get in for free.

