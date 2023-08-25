6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Ryan Bayne-Durgan is wanted by Beckley Detectives.
UPDATE: Man wanted following shooting that left two injured
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
crash
Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

WVDEP responds to mine spill
West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection investigating mine spill in Mercer County
Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Richlands apartment complex fire under investigation (Tasha Atwell)
Richlands apartment complex fire under investigation (Tasha Atwell)