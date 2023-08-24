We stay warm and muggy through the first part of the weekend

Isolated showers/storms will be possible as welll
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

The dome of high pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will stick with us through the first part of the weekend. This means hot and humid weather, with limited rain chances. Overnight, we could see a stray shower or t-storm, but most will stay dry. Nevertheless, some storms that do pop up tonight or tomorrow could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy tonight and tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, low temps in the 60s and 70s, and high temps in the 80s and 90s again on Friday.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night, low temps will hover in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday will bring seasonable and partly sunny skies, with high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

FEEL LIKE TEMPS
FEEL LIKE TEMPS(WVVA WEATHER)

We look get a cool-down as we head into next week. Rain will be a little more widespread by Monday, but we look to have highs in the low-mid 70s, and lows back in the 50s and low 60s through the majority of next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia

Latest News

WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/24)
A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible today as temperatures climb into the 80s.
A steamy start to the school year
HEAT INDEX
Steamy weather will wrap up the work week
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/23)