We stay warm and muggy through the first part of the weekend

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

The dome of high pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will stick with us through the first part of the weekend. This means hot and humid weather, with limited rain chances. Overnight, we could see a stray shower or t-storm, but most will stay dry. Nevertheless, some storms that do pop up tonight or tomorrow could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy tonight and tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, low temps in the 60s and 70s, and high temps in the 80s and 90s again on Friday.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night, low temps will hover in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday will bring seasonable and partly sunny skies, with high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

FEEL LIKE TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

We look get a cool-down as we head into next week. Rain will be a little more widespread by Monday, but we look to have highs in the low-mid 70s, and lows back in the 50s and low 60s through the majority of next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.