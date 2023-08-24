University of Virginia ranks tenth in Forbes Best Employer by State rankings

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Forbes has released its fifth annual America’s Best Employers by State rankings.

The University of Virginia is ranked number 10 out of more than a thousand businesses and organizations.

“UVA clearly ranked well among employees as far as opportunities for advancement, as far as diversity, equity and inclusion, competitive pay, so a lot of the things that employees are seeking out they’re clearly getting at UVA,” Forbes senior contributor Rachel Rabkin Peachman said.

Forbes says these organizations are the best “closer to home” options for workers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident
A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia

Latest News

White Oak Creek Falls
Mercer County adds new waterfall to tourism arsenal
Interconnected smoke detectors can be heard all around the house.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight - interconnected smoke detectors
WVVA News at 5
Mr. Sparky Spotlight - interconnected smoke detectors
Tazewell County Library’s “Down on the Farm” returns this weekend
Tazewell County Library’s “Down on the Farm” returns this weekend
Vaccines
WVDHHR reminds parents to schedule routine vaccinations, well visits for students heading back to school