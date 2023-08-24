Tazewell’s Triad Golf Classic to start 9 a.m. Friday

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Triad Golf Classic tournament is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday at the Tazewell County Country Club.

The tournament will consist of four-person teams of men and women, with a $400 entry fee for teams and a $100 fee for individuals. The fees include one mulligan, one red tee, and one throw along with a complimentary meal.

There is a cash prize for the winning team, with a “score card play-off” in-place in the event of a tie. There are also prizes for “closest to the pin” on select holes, and “longest drive.”

Ultra Home Health Care has sponsored a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one as well, for hole three.

