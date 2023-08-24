Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death

crash
crash(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Russell County crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At 3:55 a.m., on Route 19 less than a mile north of Route 80, a 2007 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Route 19 when it encountered a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane, but the van was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Candice N. Hale, 31, of Castlewood, Va., died at the scene, while the driver, a 47-year-old male of Cedar Bluff, Va. was not injured in the crash.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and the van remained at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released, though no charges were placed in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Mitchell Stadium
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally

Latest News

Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts, WVU responds
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
Raleigh County man arrested for murder
Aredith Thompson, 30, appears in court for hearing following capture
Bond, home confinement revoked for Aredith Thompson
A new traffic pattern was announced Thursday for drivers in downtown Lewisburg.
New traffic pattern announced for Lewisburg after building hit multiple times