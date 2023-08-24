Tazewell County native involved in Russell County pedestrian death

RUSSELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Russell County crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At 3:55 a.m., on Route 19 less than a mile north of Route 80, a 2007 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Route 19 when it encountered a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane, but the van was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Candice N. Hale, 31, of Castlewood, Va., died at the scene, while the driver, a 47-year-old male of Cedar Bluff, Va. was not injured in the crash.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and the van remained at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released, though no charges were placed in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.