Tazewell County Library’s “Down on the Farm” returns this weekend

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - While school is back in session in Tazewell County, the county library is offering one more taste of summer fun for kids this weekend.

The long running “Down on the Farm- Trucks and tractors” event is returning this year with a new location: The Tazewell County Fair Grounds.

Festivities will see kids interacting with all things farm-life including machinery and livestock. With some farm themed games as well.

One of the organizers for the event says there’s a lot of fun to be has and it’s educational too.

”We also believe in literacy. And that is one of the things we promote is literacy. Each child will receive a book at this program on Saturday,” said Carolyn Neal, Chair for the Tazewell County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

The event will take place at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10am to 1pm. It’s a free event with a barbeque lunch provided!

“Down on the Farm” is sponsored by the women’s committee of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau in partnership with the Tazewell County Public Library.

