Steamy weather will wrap up the work week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, the humidity will gradually rise, though the chance of rain will be negligible. Low temps will stay warm, bottoming out in the 60s and low 70s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds. High temps will hit the 80s and 90s, and we’ll be HUMID too! Heat indices may push close to the triple digits for some lower spots Thursday and Friday afternoon. We’ll see a few spotty showers/t-storms Thursday and Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. The main story will be the heat as we close out the work week.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see seasonable and sunny weather on Saturday, and with upper-level high pressure retreating to our west, we’ll finally get a cool-down by Sunday and into early next week. We look a little more unsettle by the end of the weekend though! Scattered showers and t-storms are looking more likely into Sunday and Monday of next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.