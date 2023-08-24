A steamy start to the school year

Hot and humid conditions are expected today as temperatures climb into the 80s. The humidity will make it feel like we are in the upper 80s and 90s this afternoon. A complex of showers and thunderstorms is slowly moving south towards our area, and there are still some questions regarding how long it can hold itself together. My current thinking is that it will start breaking up before it makes it here, which would provide us with some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. With that being said, not everyone will see rain today.

Some passing showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but once again, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

Friday will bring some of the same. Temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s, but it will feel like the 90s and even the triple digits for some when you factor in the humidity. We could see a few pop-up thunderstorms tomorrow and any storms that do fire up could be on the strong side.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this weekend, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should top off in the 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week, but that will help to cool us down. High temperatures look to top off in the 70s for much of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

