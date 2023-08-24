New traffic pattern announced for Lewisburg after building hit multiple times

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new traffic pattern was announced Thursday for trucks in downtown Lewisburg.

After Bella the Corner Gourmet store was hit multiple times by tractor-trailer trucks at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson Streets over the past year, the City of Lewisburg has announced that “no left or right turns for trucks over 50 feet long will be permitted from Washington Street (Route 60) onto Jefferson Street (Route 219) at the intersection of Route 60 and Route 219.”

Moving forward, the release said those trucks will instead be directed to Route 60. The new signage was put up this week.

Fair traffic was halted for hours on July 28, after a truck hit the building for the 8th time this year. Owner Tamera Pence said the store has had a number of close calls prior to those hits, including a near miss by a Methane gas truck.

See past coverage here:

