Mr. Sparky Spotlight - interconnected smoke detectors

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s Mr. Sparky Spotlight, Jeffrey Hoole and Lee Lewis talk about how interconnected smoke detectors can be good for your home.

Utilizing a radio frequency, these smoke detectors can be heard in the basement if a fire is on the top floor of the house.

If you would like to acquire some of these interconnected smoke detectors, or if you need electrical assistance, contact Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia at 304-355-5200 or at their website: https://www.mistersparky.com/princeton/

