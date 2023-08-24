Mercer County adds new waterfall to tourism arsenal

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County has added a well known waterfall to their list of outdoor tourism attractions. The Mercer County Commission agreed to pay $40,000 for more than 32 acres of land at the end of the Brush Creek Falls Trail. The area includes White Oak Creek Falls.

County leaders consider the picturesque place one of the most beautiful spots along the Brush Creek Falls Trail.

“If it’s the promotion of economics and outdoor recreation that’s on our radar. That’s what we want to do. So to protect that environment and make sure that the county has the authority to deal with that we went ahead and made that purchase,” said Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett.

Tourism leaders say now that the county owns the land, they’re hopeful Brush Creek Falls Trail can be extended into the newly acquired area. They’re also hoping to add White Oak Creek Falls to West Virginia’s Waterfall Trail. Right now Mercer County has three waterfalls on that list.

“West Virginia is known for outdoor recreation and so the more outdoor assets that we have to promote to our visitors and to our residents the better. That’s what we’re known for, we’re almost heaven. We want to have those assets to entice people to come visit,” said Executive Director for the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Jamie Null.

Null wants to remind people the trail is rough going in some places for people who want to see White Oak Creek Falls for themselves, but the county is in the process of repairing the damaged areas.

If you’re interested in making the hike to White Oak Creek Falls be sure to bring plenty of water and good footwear. It’s a hike that will take you nearly four miles round trip, but many consider the sight of the waterfall worth every step it takes there and back.

