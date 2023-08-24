Grundy woman charged after foot chase with police

Buchanan County, VA Sheriff's Office
Buchanan County, VA Sheriff's Office(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Lisa Agosti, 49, of Grundy was arrested on Wednesday, August 23 after running from police. She has been charged with pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and obstructing justice.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30pm, Buchanan County Dispatch received a 911 hangup call at a residence located in the 2000 block of Looneys Creek Road, off RT 460. Upon the Deputies arrival, they encounter a female, Agosti, with a firearm in a field behind the residence.

Agosti fire two shots before she fled into a wooded area behind the field. After this, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene.

The chase lasted approximately two and half hours until Agosti came out of the wooded area with the firearm where a brief encounter with police occurred.

Agosti was intoxicated with the firearm according to deputies.

No injuries were sustained by officers or deputies during this incident.

Agosti is being held at Southwest Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility, and her court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, August 24.

