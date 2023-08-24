Greenbrier County Dept. of Homeland Security re-opens road following gas leak

UPDATE: Greenbrier County officials confirm the road has re-opened.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County’s Dept. of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking drivers to avoid Anthony Road in Frankfort, W.Va.

According to an alert that went out Thursday morning, the road is temporarily closed due to a gas leak.

“All traffic will be diverted away from the vicinity of 219 and Anthony Road,” the release read.

WVVA News will continue to monitor for the re-opening of the road and will provide updates as they become available.

