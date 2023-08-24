Green Bank Observatory teams retrieving telescope parts from Arctic Circle

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Five members of the Green Bank Observatory team have spent the week dodging polar bears, climbing glaciers and dismantling a giant telescope in the Arctic Circle.

The team includes Associate Scientist William Armentrout, Data Analyst Brenne Gregory, Electrician Anthony Nucilli, Division Head for the Observatory Works Area Adam Taylor and Telescope Mechanic Edgar Friel.

The Green Bank Observatory, located in Green Bank, West Virginia, is the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope. It’s used for a variety of deep space research projects, among other research.

“We cover a huge variety of scientific topics in Green Bank, from studying gravitational waves with pulsar timing, to looking at how stars form not just near the sun, but across the entire Milky Way, to seeing bridges of gas between the Milky Way and nearby galaxies,” said Armentrout. “That shows how we are interacting with some of our galactic neighbors.”

The team traded the hot temperatures of West Virginia for a days-long journey to the Arctic Circle. More specifically, their final destination was Ny-Ålesund, Norway. It’s home to the Zeppelin Observatory, one of the world’s northernmost human settlements.

The team started by flying out of Washington, D.C. on August 14 where they made their way to Amsterdam for a layover. From there they headed to Oslo, Norway and stayed the night, exploring and trying the local food. From there, they headed to Longyearbyen on the island of Svalbard, just south of Ny-Ålesund. After exploring there for a night, they flew to the observatory and have been working there since.

The observatory there was built around the same time as the one in Green Bank in 1993. The Zeppelin was a collaboration between NASA and Norway. This month it was decommissioned, and a new telescope has taken over. The work this observatory does, helps us on a daily basis.

“All of the data that is here is fed into the GPS system that allows your cell phone to tell you where you are on earth within, say 10 feet or so,” said Armentrout. “So if we didn’t have these kinds of techniques that are measuring things like how the earth wobbles on its axis, how it moves around the solar system, your GPS would not be nearly as good.”

Armentrout said the Green Bank team is helping the Norway team carefully disassemble the decommissioned telescope. They’ll ship these parts back to West Virginia to keep on hand to repair their telescope as needed.

“So it’s a good demonstration of friendships between observatories, and helping each other out,” said Armentrout, who worked on planning the logistics of the trip. “Because we’ve been sending spare parts back and forth between these sites for decades now. And so this is a great trip for us to be able to get something out of it and visit our colleagues here.”

They are picking the telescope apart, piece by piece. They’re specifically looking for motors, and gearboxes - parts they can’t just buy off the internet.

“And they’ve had lots of spare parts that have never been used that we can take,” said Nucilli. “And we also took pretty much anything that we could get off the telescope with the minimal amount of people and tools that we had to use.”

Nucilli said there are hundreds of pieces to dismantle. He’s been focused on taking apart the electronics and packaging them up. Some pieces are larger, such as the gearboxes. But others are pieces of what he calls “ancient software.”

“Some of this stuff still runs on floppy disks!” he said.

Edgar Friel has been spending his days working in a hard hat and harness, physically taking parts off the telescope.

“I’m getting them from their places on a telescope to the ground so they can get them packed into the Conex and get ready to ship,” he said, referring to the shipping container they’ll use to send the items back to the United States.

Brenne Gregory has been the keeper of the customers list, taking note of everything from a little switch to a giant panel off the telescope.

“I’ve been cataloging every item that goes into every crate to make sure that we have a strong account of what we’re bringing back home,” she said.

Adam Taylor is the jack of all trades and helps with anything that’s needed. His focus has been on properly packing the items for maximum capacity.

“We’re pretty tight on space,” he said. “So doing the best we can to get it all packed in there.”

They expect the shipping container to make its way slowly to the United States. They anticipate the pieces, all 15,000 pounds of them, arriving to Green Bank by December.

“So that might be a nice Christmas present for the 20 meter there,” said Armentrout, referring to the specific telescope benefitting from the skeleton of the Zeppelin.

But even before beginning work on the telescope, the team had to undergo polar bear mitigation training. Armentrout said if a polar bear is spotted, you want to make yourself big and group together.

“If the polar bear looks like it’s within 200 meters or so you would shoot a flare at them to make a small explosion to hopefully scare them away,” said Armentrout. “So we have permits that allow us to carry these flare guns and also a rifle - in the worst case that you would need to use that for a polar bear that’s coming at you.”

But Armentrout said these are very rare circumstances, and they have yet to see a polar bear. That said, they are required to have those tools on them when leaving town.

“Because it’s a wild place,” he said.

It’s been around 40 degrees Fahrenheit for the crew for the majority of their trip, but they noted that an Arctic wind can blow chilly air down from the glaciers cooling the day even more. But they’re taking advantage of the unique landscape, food and adventures while on the trip.

The group referenced a glacier that was just behind them through the windows, visible in our Zoom call.

“It’s just a beautiful place a lot, a lot of beautiful scenery,” said Friel. “And just any direction you want to look there’s glaciers and just, just, it’s amazing.”

Taylor said he even took a swim in the bay in town with some of the locals! How cold was it?

“Pretty dang cold!” he said. “I think they said it’s close to zero Celsius. So it’s, it’s right at around freezing.”

They’ve even had an opportunity to walk on a glacier!

“We took a pretty solid hike that looked far easier than it was to go up to that glacier,” said Gregory.

The team says they’ve been delighted by the culinary opportunities and their company.

“It’s a small community. And they don’t have a lot of resources coming in,” said Nucilli. “For instance, food’s coming out on a boat, you know, maybe once a month, or whatnot. And you can tell the community really has pride in the community. So everything’s very clean, everything is very organized. You take your shoes off before you come inside, doesn’t matter where you’re going. Little things like that.... I guess I’ll always remember the way that they ran this place and try to maybe bring a little bit of that back to my place of work and my family.”

The team leaves Ny-Ålesund next Thursday, and will make their way back home over the course of a few days. You can continue to keep up with their work and travels on their Facebook page.

