Bond, home confinement revoked for Aredith Thompson

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aredith Thompson, 30, appeared in court Thursday, August 24, for the first time since her capture.

Thompson, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Jewan Greer in November of 2022, escaped from home confinement in Beckley on August 8. Law enforcement believe that Thompson cut her home confinement bracelet and fled the area. The United States Marshals, Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office spared no resources to locate Thompson, and she was found at a residence in Prosperity on August 16.

Thursday’s proceedings were held following the State’s motion to revoke Thompson’s bond and home confinement. She was originally placed on home confinement at the beginning of summer.

After hearing testimonies pertaining to Thompson’s escape, which came from Cpl. Michael Deems with the Beckley Police Department and Cpl. Patrick Vance with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III did favor the State’s request in this matter.

Thursday’s hearing also gave insight into Thompson’s apprehension, which resulted in charges being filed against two individuals found harboring her.

Cpl. Deems was part of the team that found and arrested Thompson on August 16. He shared his recollection of the events during his testimony, stating that they were able to locate Thompson by monitoring areas she was known to frequent and pinging the location of a cell phone they believed she had been using. This information led them to a residence on Bender Road.

“We ordered everybody out of the house, which she [Thompson] did not go. We gave several commands for her to come out, and she did not...Ultimately, we had to enter the residence, and she was found in a rear living room area and taken into custody,” Deems said.

During the hearing, Thompson turned to the media present and revealed that she had been hiding in Prosperity for the duration of her escape.

Throughout her incarceration, Thompson has maintained her claim of innocence, saying she acted in self-defense when she shot Greer. She has also strongly expressed her desire for a trial date and even claimed that her Constitutional rights to a speedy trial were being violated.

That date has been set for Monday, November 27, 2023.

