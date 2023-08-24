Beckett named BSU Chief of Staff

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr, Joseph Beckett is Bluefield State University’s new Chief of Staff and brings “a wealth of academic administrative knowledge to the position.”

Beckett, a Bluefield High School graduate, has 40 years of experience in higher education.

“It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Beckett to the Bluefield State family,” BSU President Robin Capehart said in the announcement. “He has excelled as a faculty member and academic administrator at both public and private institutions, large and small.”

“I’m in the process of meeting Bluefield State students, faculty, staff, and alumni to develop relationships with the University’s internal and external stakeholders,” Beckett said. “My goal is to facilitate collaboration across multiple campus entities to help build a stronger Bluefield State University.”

Beckett earned a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a master’s degree from Marshall University, and a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University.

Extensive experience includes serving as a member and chair of Faculty Tenure and Promotion, Faculty Senate, Administrative Policies and Procedures, and Student Life Committees at other institutions.

Beckett has written 10 institutional self-studies, served as an accreditation site visitor for 12 years, as an external consultant for 19 higher education institutions, and has created or enhanced numerous academic programs during his career.

A nationally recognized health professions educator, Beckett was selected to serve on four committees of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and presently serves on their Committee on Professional Ethics.

Beckett was inducted as part of the inaugural class of three into the West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame (2020), inducted into the Mid-Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame (2019), being the third from West Virginia to be selected, and he has received Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Awards from the NATA (2019) and the MAATA (2016). He was selected as the West Virginia Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2013 and 2019 while serving at two institutions.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.