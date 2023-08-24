12-year-old girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 9:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Belle Terre Drive for reports of shots fired, and found a 12-year-old girl whom suffered a minor graze wound.

An apartment also sustained damage from the shooting.

After interviewing witnesses, police arrested 22-year-old Savon Ellis and 19-year-old Melik Wright, both from Lynchburg.

Both Ellis and Wright were charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits, resulting in injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.

