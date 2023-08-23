WV Collective to host 4th Great Beckley Beer Festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Collective is set to present the fourth edition of the Great Beckley Beer Festival. This event will host local and global brew makers in Downtown Beckley at Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The Great Beckley Beer Festival event will be on Sunday, September 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and attendees will gather at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway to taste over 60 incredible artisan beers from 30+ brewers, such as Weathered Ground Brewery, Freefolk Brewery, Fife Street Brewery, and many more.

Other things the event will include is food for guests to enjoy provided by local food trucks, peruse arts and craft vendors, and, for those with children, enjoy our available kid’s activities along with live music provided by regional acts: The Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat, and The OYB.

General admission tickets include unlimited beer samples and access to all entertainment and activities.

General admission $30 / Advance ($40 Day of event) - Includes access to all General Admission areas, unlimited beer samples & offerings, must be 21 or older.

Designated Driver admission $10 - Includes access with NO BEER SAMPLES, can be under 21.

Kids under 12 enter free.

Beckley Intermodel Gateway is located at 501 Neville St, Beckley, WV 25801

Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival are available at www.beckleybeerfest.com.

