WV Collective to host 4th Great Beckley Beer Festival

The Great Beckley Beer Festival
The Great Beckley Beer Festival(WV Collective)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Collective is set to present the fourth edition of the Great Beckley Beer Festival. This event will host local and global brew makers in Downtown Beckley at Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The Great Beckley Beer Festival event will be on Sunday, September 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and attendees will gather at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway to taste over 60 incredible artisan beers from 30+ brewers, such as Weathered Ground Brewery, Freefolk Brewery, Fife Street Brewery, and many more.

Other things the event will include is food for guests to enjoy provided by local food trucks, peruse arts and craft vendors, and, for those with children, enjoy our available kid’s activities along with live music provided by regional acts: The Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat, and The OYB.

General admission tickets include unlimited beer samples and access to all entertainment and activities.

General admission $30 / Advance ($40 Day of event) - Includes access to all General Admission areas, unlimited beer samples & offerings, must be 21 or older.

Designated Driver admission $10 - Includes access with NO BEER SAMPLES, can be under 21.

Kids under 12 enter free.

Beckley Intermodel Gateway is located at 501 Neville St, Beckley, WV 25801

Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival are available at www.beckleybeerfest.com.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Laura Hunt and David Belanger
Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Mitchell Stadium
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally

Latest News

Concord University theatre
Concord University unveils revamped theatre
Those who treat black lung locally see cases on the rise
Those who treat black lung locally see cases on the rise
Fayette Co. man sentenced for child exploitation
Fayette Co. man sentenced for child exploitation
West Virginia governor signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments
Gov. Justice signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments