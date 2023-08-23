Two correctional officers federally charged in connection with death of inmate at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) are federally charged for their roles in the death of a pre-trial defendant named Quantez Burks.

Burks, 37, died after just one day at the jail on March 1, 2022. See past reporting on the death here: Mother presses Governor Justice for answers regarding son’s death at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

According to the information filed in federal court on Tuesday, both Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman conspired to retaliate against Burks after an earlier incident at the jail in which Burks had pushed past another correctional officer.

The complaint filed in federal court said the two guards attacked Burks while he was handcuffed and was unable to hurt anyone in the interview room of the facility.

While the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer originally attributed Burks death to natural causes, a second autopsy done on behalf of the family revealed additional findings. See past reporting on autopsy results here: Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

In an interview with Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, on Wednesday, she said the recent arrests were a start, but not the end to her quest for justice for her son. “They took a piece of my life away that day for no reason at all and it still hurts just like it did from the first day. I pray it never happens to another family and another child because it’s a feeling you can’t shake.”

She also said she expects that additional arrests may be forth coming. “There more charges coming out. We don’t know who. Everyone hasn’t been named yet. If you read the report, it’s tells you there’s other people involved. We don’t know who they are yet.”

WVVA News made a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the state regarding Burks’ case, including the number of correctional officers placed on leave following his death. According to a response from DCR dated June 6, 2022, a total of six officers were suspended between March 20th, 2022, and June 6, 2022.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Rights Division.

According to court filings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has requested a plea hearing date be set for both men.

