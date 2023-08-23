Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident

Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3(Summers County Sheriff's Department)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to avoid Route 3 near the concrete plant due to a major accident.

They ask that motorists use Willowwood Road as an alternate route as crews will be on scene for an extended period of time for cleanup.

There are no details involving the driver or injuries.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

